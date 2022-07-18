FOX apologizes for offensive Yankees-Red Sox graphic

The New York Yankees had a decisive 14-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, but the game was overshadowed for some by a distasteful graphic to lead into a commercial break during the FOX broadcast.

During the “Baseball Night in America” broadcast, FOX superimposed the two teams’ logos onto an aerial shot of the memorial pools at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site.

Fox WYD pic.twitter.com/uyp6TiLK5E — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 17, 2022

Of all the NYC aerial shots Fox Sports could have used, they decided to superimpose their baseball logo over the 9/11 Memorial? Horrible. pic.twitter.com/aM8XtGpACU — Steve Scott (@SteveScottNEWS) July 17, 2022

After plenty of social media backlash during and after the game, the network on Sunday issued an apology for use of the graphic.

“During last night’s telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic,” a Fox Sports spokesman said in a statement sent to USA TODAY Sports. “We sincerely apologize and regret the decision.”

The memorial pools are the focal points of the September 11 Memorial site. The pools sit where the North and South Towers once stood. Both pools contain the largest manmade waterfalls in North America, and have inscriptions of the names of the 2,983 people who died in the 2001 and 1993 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center. The memorial opened on September 11, 2011, exactly a decade after the attacks.