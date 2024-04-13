Francisco Lindor gets his ankles broken on attempted tag-out

Francisco Lindor somehow managed to get crossed over this weekend … while playing baseball.

The New York Mets shortstop Lindor was on the receiving end of a vicious and highly-unexpected ankle-breaker from Kansas City infielder Garrett Hampson during Saturday’s game against the Royals. In the third inning, the Mets had Hampson, the runner at first base, picked off … or so they thought. As the return throw came in to Lindor, who was covering second, Hampson used a juke move to leave Lindor in the dust and slide in safely.

Here is the video.

That was like an old Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez move. Sure, Lindor was hung out to dry a bit by less-than-ideal throw from first baseman Pete Alonso. But Hampson still got him pretty good right there.

With two outs in the inning at the time, the play came back to haunt the Mets as Hampson went on to score on a Freddy Fermin single to make it 8-4 Royals. As for Lindor, this may not even be his most embarrassing moment of the season so far.