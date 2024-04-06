Steve Cohen endorses Mets fan’s idea to support struggling star

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen thinks his team’s fans should look to Philadelphia for inspiration in helping boost a struggling star.

In light of shortstop Francisco Lindor’s poor start to the 2024 season, one Mets fan suggested a standing ovation for him once the team returns to Citi Field. Cohen thinks this is a great idea, and he even noted that it seemed to spark Trea Turner in 2023 when Philadelphia Phillies fans gave him the same treatment.

Love that idea . It worked in Philly with Turner . Positivity goes a long way — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) April 6, 2024

Last August, with Turner in the midst of a brutal slump, Phillies fans gave their shortstop a rousing ovation to try to encourage him. It seemed to spark something in Turner, who finished the season hitting .337 down the stretch with 16 home runs in his final 48 games.

The Mets and Phillies are rivals to the point that Cohen intervened last year when the Mets’ new jersey sponsor looked too Phillie-like. Things are dire if the owner is endorsing Phillie fan tactics, but it makes sense. Lindor has started the season in a 1-for-26 slump, which works out to an .038 batting average.