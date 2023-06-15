Francisco Lindor makes change in effort to break out of slump

Francisco Lindor made a change on Wednesday that he is hoping will help him break out of his slump.

The New York Mets shortstop cut off his long curly hair and went with a very short buzz cut look that includes a few lines on the left side.

Francisco Lindor changed things up with his hair ahead of tonight's Subway Series matchup 🔥 (IG/lindor12bc) pic.twitter.com/8HssWW9ymj — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 14, 2023

Many fans weren’t enthusiastic about the change, instead preferring that Lindor make some changes to his swing.

Lindor is in his third season with the Mets since they acquired him in a January 2021 trade with the Indians. The 29-year-old struggled in his first season with the Mets, batting .230 with a .734 OPS — both of which were career-low marks. He rebounded with a big season last year that earned him a monster 10-year, $341 million contract extension. But Lindor entered Wednesday’s game against the Yankees performing even worse with a .213 average and .708 OPS.

Will the new look help produce a change in results for Lindor, who is batting .158 this month. Slump or not, Lindor still has eight years and over $272 million remaining on his huge contract with the team.