Francisco Lindor made funny promise to Mets teammate

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil is off to a hot start this season, and Francisco Lindor has added an unofficial incentive to his teammate’s contract.

Lindor told reporters this week that he promised to buy McNeil a car if the 30-year-old wins the National League batting title. There is one caveat, however — Lindor did not specify what type of car.

Francisco Lindor told Jeff McNeil in the clubhouse that he would buy him a car if McNeil wins the batting title. I told Lindor I have got it on tape. Said Lindor: "I didn't say what kind of car." — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) May 6, 2022

Will it be a new car? A used car? A Rolls Royce? A Honda? Lindor apparently did not say, which could end up saving him some money.

McNeil entered Sunday hitting .348. It will be difficult to keep that pace up, but perhaps the thought of a teammate buying him a car will serve as further motivation. McNeil is under contract for $3 million this season. Lindor is in the first year of a 10-year, $341 million deal. He better pay up if McNeil captures that batting title.