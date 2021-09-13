 Skip to main content
Francisco Lindor has suspicion about Yankees whistles

September 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor feels like there was some funny whistling business going on during his New York Mets’ series against the Yankees this weekend.

Lindor crushed three home runs and drove in five runs in his Mets’ 7-6 win against the Yankees on Sunday night. He set off sparks after pretending to whistle while rounding the bases following his second home run.

Lindor’s actions preceded a response from Giancarlo Stanton, who homered in the seventh and then had words for Lindor near second base.

The teams then cleared benches:

So what’s going on? The Mets were concerned that Saturday’s starter, Taijuan Walker, was tipping his pitches. They suspected the Yankees were communicating the tipped pitches via whistles.

Lindor said after Sunday’s game that he felt something was up.

If the Yankees picked up tells from Walker or other Mets pitchers and used whistles to relay them, that would be completely reasonable, so long as no technology was used in the process.

The Mets ended up taking two of three in the series. This was Lindor’s first career three-homer game.

