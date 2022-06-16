Frank Schwindel calls out late night host over pitching joke

Frank Schwindel was called into emergency pitching duty by the Chicago Cubs last weekend, and he did not look comfortable doing it. He’ll probably admit to it, but that doesn’t mean he wants to be the subject of jokes.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” took note of Schwindel’s pitching efforts and couldn’t help but crack some jokes. At one point, after showing Schwindel giving up a home run to Kyle Higashioka, Colbert remarked “I’m no baseball player, and neither apparently is Frank Schwindel.”

That got back to Schwindel, who didn’t particularly like it and suggested that Colbert should try it himself.

Frank Schwindel has answered @StephenAtHome @colbertlateshow : “I didn’t appreciate that one. I’d like to see him do it.” pic.twitter.com/xTlBsieNRF — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 16, 2022

Schwindel has a point here. It is not really fair to judge him on his pitching when he’s not a pitcher. The first baseman has eight home runs this year, after all.

Position players pitching usually turns pretty ugly. That’s why it’s so funny when one of them manages to look okay doing it.