Frank Thomas shares incredibly cool photo

Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen became the two newest members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame over the weekend, and the best photo from the induction ceremony may have come from legendary slugger Frank Thomas.

Thomas was seated alongside fellow MLB royalty in Cooperstown. He shared an awesome photo of his table on Instagram.

“This Caps off our incredible weekend at the Hall Of Fame! So much fun tonight men,” Thomas wrote.

Starting with Thomas and going clockwise around the table are the following: Eddie Murray, Cal Ripken Jr., Larry Walker, Jim Thome, Dave Winfield, Ken Griffey Jr., Fred McGriff and Chipper Jones.

Wow. To those of us who grew up watching baseball in the 1990s and 2000s, that is a surreal collection of some of the era’s greatest talent. As one Twitter user point out, there were a combined 4,507 home runs at the table — an average of 501 per seat.

This table has 4507 Home Runs. Lmao. 630 (Griffey), 612 (Thome), 521 (Thomas), 504 (Murray), 493 (McGriff), 468 (Jones), 465 (Winfield), 431 (Ripken), 383 (Walker) — Julian Schultz (@_BirdsOnTheBat) July 24, 2023

That is what Hall of Fame weekend is all about.