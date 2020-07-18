pixel 1
Saturday, July 18, 2020

Freddie Freeman details frightening battle with coronavirus

July 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

Freddie Freeman

A number of the professional athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 have dealt with either mild symptoms or none at all. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman unfortunately had it much worse.

Freeman has returned to Braves camp after fighting off the virus, and detailed his experience for the first time on Saturday. He said that at one point his temperature spiked to 104.5 degrees, leading him to say a prayer for his survival.

On July 4, Freeman’s wife Chelsea detailed the symptoms, revealing that Freeman was dealing with “body aches, headaches, chills, and a fever.” This is the first we’ve heard about just how severe that fever was.

Freeman is 30 years old, in good health, and in excellent physical shape. None of those factors would lead him to be considered at a high risk for serious illness, but that seems to be what happened anyway. If nothing else, it’s a cautionary tale for why safety is paramount right now, both in sports and everywhere else.

