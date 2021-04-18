Video: Freddie Freeman hit a home run out of Wrigley Field

It’s not completely uncommon to see a player hit a home run out of Wrigley Field to left onto Waveland Avenue. Seeing it happen out to right field, however, is a little bit rarer.

Enter Freddie Freeman. The Atlanta Braves slugger got into one in a big way Sunday night against the Chicago Cubs. Freeman’s shot cleared the bleachers in right field on the fly and landed somewhere on Sheffield Avenue.

FREDDIE FREEMAN JUST HIT IT OUT OF WRIGLEY pic.twitter.com/DQs2VczQy9 — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2021

Even more impressive? This wasn’t a classic situation where the wind is blowing out at Wrigley, so this was more or less Freeman’s ridiculous strength. The ball traveled an estimated 421 feet, according to StatCast.

The only thing missing from Freeman’s dinger? Some visible property damage. Maybe next time.