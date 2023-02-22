Freddie Freeman making notable change for 2nd season with Dodgers

Freddie Freeman is looking to make a significant change to be a bit more comfortable in his second season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Freeman is looking for a new home closer to Dodger Stadium to reduce his commute time, according to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times. Freeman currently makes his home in Orange County, which makes for a 90-minute commute to games.

Freeman did admit that his process for 2023 is much easier than it was last year, pointing out that it is “nice knowing everybody now” as opposed to 2022.

Dodgers fans should certainly feel encouraged by Freeman’s efforts. Last season started off awkwardly for him, as he still seemed to be dealing with residual feelings from his unexpected departure from the Atlanta Braves. Freeman still seemed unhappy with how his free agency went well into the campaign, prompting one of his teammates to publicly hint that it was time for the first baseman to move on.

Freeman wound up hitting .325 in his first season with the Dodgers and led all of baseball with 199 hits and 47 doubles. If he did that while not totally settled, that should bode well for his 2023 production.