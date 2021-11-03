Freddie Freeman and his perfect teeth trend after World Series win

Freddie Freeman has a beautiful baseball swing and the perfect teeth to match.

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs in his Atlanta Braves’ 7-0 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. His big hits helped the Braves clinch their first World Series since 1995.

The 32-year-old first baseman was a 2nd-round pick by the Braves in 2007. He made it to the majors in 2010 and has spent his entire career with Atlanta. He’s made five All-Star teams, won NL MVP last year, and he’s a well-liked figure across MLB.

And after helping his Braves win the World Series, America got to learn about his perfect teeth.

Freddie Freeman is an adorable goober. What a happy dude pic.twitter.com/IPs8ALatsb — Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) November 3, 2021

Freddie Freeman, man so glad this guy gets a ring 💯⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6qYB2PALgo — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 3, 2021

Freddie Freeman has the most perfect teeth on the planet. — Ben Ennis (@SportsnetBen) November 3, 2021

Freddie Freeman is saying a lot of words, but I’m not hearing any of them as I am focused on his perfect teeth. — Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) November 3, 2021

Freddie Freeman with the absolute best teeth in baseball. Gooooooodness — Phil Morse (@Pmorse11) November 3, 2021

Prince Charming’s teeth have nothing on Freddie Freeman pic.twitter.com/vHD6LS3RLV — Shoulda Did Better Than That Bulljive (@quallsastros) October 26, 2021

Freddie Freeman. World Series Champion and the whitest teeth in America — John (@DefNotJohn_) November 3, 2021

Freddie Freeman has really good teeth. — Patrick Whittle (@pxwhittle) November 3, 2021

Are Freeman’s teeth real? Maybe they have just improved over time, much like he has as a player.

EJ: wow Freddie freeman has nice teeth.

Me: those aren’t his teeth

EJ:sure they are! Don’t believe me?? Check his rookie card BET. pic.twitter.com/1lD61qmvlP — « MJ » (@Th0rped0) November 3, 2021

Congratulations to the longtime Brave on finally winning a ring. And congratulations to him on his perfect teeth. Maybe he can let us all know the name of his dentist.