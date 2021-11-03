 Skip to main content
Freddie Freeman and his perfect teeth trend after World Series win

November 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Freddie Freeman's teeth

Freddie Freeman has a beautiful baseball swing and the perfect teeth to match.

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs in his Atlanta Braves’ 7-0 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. His big hits helped the Braves clinch their first World Series since 1995.

The 32-year-old first baseman was a 2nd-round pick by the Braves in 2007. He made it to the majors in 2010 and has spent his entire career with Atlanta. He’s made five All-Star teams, won NL MVP last year, and he’s a well-liked figure across MLB.

And after helping his Braves win the World Series, America got to learn about his perfect teeth.

Are Freeman’s teeth real? Maybe they have just improved over time, much like he has as a player.

Congratulations to the longtime Brave on finally winning a ring. And congratulations to him on his perfect teeth. Maybe he can let us all know the name of his dentist.

