Freddie Freeman and his perfect teeth trend after World Series win
Freddie Freeman has a beautiful baseball swing and the perfect teeth to match.
Freeman went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs in his Atlanta Braves’ 7-0 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. His big hits helped the Braves clinch their first World Series since 1995.
The 32-year-old first baseman was a 2nd-round pick by the Braves in 2007. He made it to the majors in 2010 and has spent his entire career with Atlanta. He’s made five All-Star teams, won NL MVP last year, and he’s a well-liked figure across MLB.
And after helping his Braves win the World Series, America got to learn about his perfect teeth.
Freddie Freeman is an adorable goober. What a happy dude pic.twitter.com/IPs8ALatsb
— Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) November 3, 2021
Freddie Freeman, man so glad this guy gets a ring 💯⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6qYB2PALgo
— Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 3, 2021
Freddie Freeman has the most perfect teeth on the planet.
— Ben Ennis (@SportsnetBen) November 3, 2021
Freddie Freeman is saying a lot of words, but I’m not hearing any of them as I am focused on his perfect teeth.
— Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) November 3, 2021
Freddie Freeman with the absolute best teeth in baseball. Gooooooodness
— Phil Morse (@Pmorse11) November 3, 2021
Prince Charming’s teeth have nothing on Freddie Freeman pic.twitter.com/vHD6LS3RLV
— Shoulda Did Better Than That Bulljive (@quallsastros) October 26, 2021
Congratulations to Freddie Freeman’s TEETH!!! pic.twitter.com/wBHkl7zM6a
— Carl Olivar🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@cptsolo824) November 3, 2021
Freddie Freeman. World Series Champion and the whitest teeth in America
— John (@DefNotJohn_) November 3, 2021
Freddie Freeman has really good teeth.
— Patrick Whittle (@pxwhittle) November 3, 2021
Are Freeman’s teeth real? Maybe they have just improved over time, much like he has as a player.
EJ: wow Freddie freeman has nice teeth.
Me: those aren’t his teeth
EJ:sure they are! Don’t believe me?? Check his rookie card
BET. pic.twitter.com/1lD61qmvlP
— « MJ » (@Th0rped0) November 3, 2021
Congratulations to the longtime Brave on finally winning a ring. And congratulations to him on his perfect teeth. Maybe he can let us all know the name of his dentist.