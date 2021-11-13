Freddie Freeman reportedly turned down big money contract from Braves

Freddie Freeman has donned only a single uniform throughout his Major League Baseball career. And if the Atlanta Braves have their way, it’s the only uniform he’ll ever wear.

But the path to that end may not come without come some hiccups. Freeman is currently a free agent and seeking a deal in the range of six years and $200 million. That’s a hefty price tag for the 32-year-old first baseman and one Atlanta has not yet agreed to.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reports that Atlanta offered Freeman a five-year, $135 million contract but he turned it down.

Free agent Freddie Freeman was on the mind of every team seeking a first baseman, with Freeman rejecting Atlanta’s five-year, $135 million offer, and seeking closer to a six-year, $200 million deal.

Don’t freak out just yet, Braves fans. Expectations remain that Freeman and the Braves will eventually come to some sort of agreement on a long-term deal. They just need to navigate that one-year, $65 million difference — and what’s that between some friends?

In 2021, Freeman, a five-time All-Star and 2020 NL MVP, batted .300/.393/.503 with 31 HR and 83 RBI. He went on to hit two homeruns during the World Series, helping lead Atlanta to their first title since 1995.