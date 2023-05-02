Gary Sanchez hits free agency yet again

Gary Sanchez is headed back to the free agent market.

Sanchez signed a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants on March 31. He had an option to terminate his contract and become a free agent if the Giants did not promote him to their major league team by May 1.

May 1 came and went, and Sanchez was not promoted. So on Tuesday, Sanchez exercised his option and will become a free agent.

The Giants released Gary Sanchez, who had a May 1 opt out. He hit .164 in Triple-A and never looked ready to make an impact. It’s Bart and Sabol going forward, with Bailey on the way. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 2, 2023

Sanchez batted just .164 with no home runs over 69 plate appearances in Triple-A. With numbers like that, it’s no surprise the Giants declined to promote him to the majors. The Giants have Joey Bart and Blake Sabol at catcher.

Sanchez my struggle to find a role in MLB given how he has performed the last few years. He batted .147 in the shortened 2020 season, .204 the year after that, and .205 last season with the Twins. Sanchez went hitless in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic and then batted .164 in the minors in April.

Sanchez was an All-Star for the Yankees when he clubbed 33 home runs in 2017 and 34 in 2019.