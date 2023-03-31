 Skip to main content
Giants sign former Yankees All-Star catcher

March 31, 2023
by Larry Brown
Gary Sanchez in gear

Feb 12, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) works out as pitchers and catchers report for spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Sanchez’s baseball career is continuing.

The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a minor-league deal with Sanchez, pending a physical, according to Ken Rosenthal.

Sanchez will report to the Giants’ spring training complex and then be assigned to a minor-league team. If he is not promoted to the big leagues by May 1, he can opt out of his deal and become a free agent.

Sanchez was an All-Star with the New York Yankees in 2017 and 2019. He smacked 33 homers in 2017 and 34 in 2019, with an OPS well over .800 in both seasons. But Sanchez has struggled to hit for average since then.

Sanchez batted .147 in the shortened 2020 season, .204 the year after that, and .205 last season with the Twins. Teams likely figure that Sanchez’s bat has dropped off too much to make up for his weaknesses as a defensive catcher.

The 30-year-old played for the Dominican Republic in the WBC this year and went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

Gary Sanchez
