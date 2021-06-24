Gary Sanchez has request for ‘tough’ Yankees fans

Gary Sanchez has a request for New York Yankees fans.

Sanchez went 1-for-4 in the Yankees’ 6-5 walk-off win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. He hit a tying home run in the ninth before Luke Voit won it two batters later.

Sanchez has been hot, clubbing six home runs in the Yankees’ last 12 games. He said it’s been nice having support from the fans. Sanchez wished that he would receive the same support even when he’s struggling, though he knows it might not be realistic.

Gary Sanchez: "It feels great to hear the fans show their support. It definitely feels really good to hear that from them. I've got to say, I wish that sometimes when I'm struggling, I'd hear the same kind of support from them. But they're New York fans and they're tough." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 24, 2021

That is wishful thinking.

Yankees fans are tough, just like Philly fans and Boston fans. They will cheer you and love you when you are helping the team win. But if you’re not performing, don’t expect much sympathy.

The best thing Sanchez can do is keep hitting like he has been.