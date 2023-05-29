Gary Sanchez signs with third MLB team in less than one month

Gary Sanchez appears to be on a full-fledged tour of America at this point.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday that the San Diego Padres have signed the veteran catcher Sanchez. The Padres claimed Sanchez off waivers after he had gotten designated for assignment by the New York Mets.

Sanchez, the 30-year-old two-time All-Star who has posted multiple seasons of 30 or more home runs, has had quite a ride in the 2023 season. He got a minor league deal from the San Francisco Giants in March before exercising a contract opt-out at the start of May. Sanchez then signed a minor league deal with the Mets and was called up just over a week later. He made only three appearances for the Mets though before being DFA’d a few days ago.

Not much should be expected of Sanchez, who has hit a horrifying .195 over the last four seasons combined. But the 24-29 Padres have been a serious disappointment this year, in part due to their negative production at the catcher position. With his .131 batting average this season, Austin Nola is making Sanchez look like Ted Williams. Meanwhile, backup Brett Sullivan isn’t much better with a .170 batting average and a negative WAR (though he is at least solid defensively). Sanchez certainly has his antics but really can’t be much worse than what San Diego currently has to work with.