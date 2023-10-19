Gary Sheffield Jr. has suggestion for what Yankees’ first offseason move should be

Fans are offering some big opinions on what the New York Yankees should do this offseason. But Gary Sheffield Jr. has a different idea of where they should start.

The Yankees went 82-80 this season, which was their worst record since 1992. There has been lots of talk about what changes the team needs to make. Some have suggested the team should trade for Juan Soto, who is entering his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent. Others have suggested they throw a boatload of cash at Shohei Ohtani, who will be a free agent this offseason.

Sheffield, whose father played for the Yankees from 2004-2006, says jettisoning Giancarlo Stanton should be priority No. 1.

“The Yankees first move this off-season shouldn’t be acquiring Juan Soto, a mega offer to Ohtani, or even an arm overseas.

“It should be unloading Giancarlo Stanton packaged with whichever prospects/money necessary to make that happen.

“I enjoyed his peak years but it’s a wrap,” Sheffield stated.

That’s a very interesting perspective. Is subtracting more important for the Yankees than adding?

The Yankees acquired Stanton in a blockbuster trade after the 2017 season. Stanton was coming off his best season ever — a 59-homer campaign that helped him capture NL MVP. Though Stanton was fine in 2018 and 2021 for the Yankees, he has been injured a ton and his batting average has plummeted. He batted .211 last season and .191 this season. He’s mostly been a bust with the Yankees.

Stanton is still owed $128 million over the next four years.

Getting rid of Stanton would help clear a spot to start fresh and not rely on someone who’s often injured and is struggling to hit .200. The problem is: who would take him on? The Yankees would have to either pay most of his contract or outright release him. If they can’t trade him this offseason, they probably will give him one more shot before thinking about releasing him.

The only other move to consider might be a swap of bad contracts between the Yankees with Giancarlo Stanton and the Angels with Anthony Rendon. But at least Rendon plays third base, so he could conceivably hold more value than Stanton.