Gary Sheffield’s son had to be restrained after ejection

Jaden Sheffield protested one of his recent strikeouts all the way to the parking lot.

Sheffield, son of nine-time MLB All-Star Gary Sheffield, was ejected last Sunday from a New England Collegiate Baseball League contest between the Danbury Westerners and Valley Blue Sox held at Mackenzie Stadium in Holyoke, Mass.

The Westerners outfielder came up to bat with a man on first and nobody out in the top of the 6th. Sheffield took a strike on the first pitch that looked far to the left of the plate. Then on a 1-2 count, the youngster struck out looking on a pitch that appeared well inside.

Sheffield protested the call and exchanged words with the home plate umpire, who ended up ejecting the batter.

Gary Sheffield's son Jaden gets ejected and the cameras followed him all the way to the parking lot pic.twitter.com/DQ06jdRsdN — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 4, 2024

The broadcast camera followed Sheffield all the way to the parking lot. The 21-year-old continued barking at the umpire up until the former left the playing field.

The Westerners allowed eight runs in the bottom of 7th inning and lost the contest 13-5.

Sheffield entered last Sunday’s matchup with a .225 batting average. He went hitless in his three plate appearances.