Mariners pitcher had perfect tribute to late Tim Wakefield at Fenway Park

Seattle Mariners ace George Kirby gave the perfect tribute to the late Tim Wakefield on Wednesday night.

Kirby pitched 5.1 innings of 2-run ball, though his Mariners lost 3-2 to the Red Sox in 10 innings at Fenway Park in Boston. For his first pitch of the game, Kirby threw a knuckleball as a tribute to Wakefield.

George Kirby threw a knuckleball to begin Wednesday's game against the Red Sox to pay tribute to Tim Wakefield ❤️ “He was a special player. So just being able to do it here in Boston was pretty cool.” – George Kirby pic.twitter.com/3vLyb7yEGZ — MLB (@MLB) August 1, 2024

Though that pitch was a ball, Kirby got Jarren Duran to fly out two pitches later.

After the game, in which Kirby took a no-decision, the pitcher confirmed that he had thrown a knuckleball on the first pitch. He said it was a tribute to Wakefield.

“He was a special player. So just being able to do it here in Boston was pretty cool,” Kirby said after the game.

Wakefield spent 19 years in the big leagues as a knuckleball pitcher. He won two World Series with the Red Sox and even made an All-Star team. Wakefield died in October 2023 due to brain cancer.