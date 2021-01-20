 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, January 19, 2021

George Springer gets $150 million deal from Blue Jays

January 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

George Springer

The Toronto Blue Jays have landed one of the biggest free agents of the offseason

The Jays and George Springer have agreed to a six-year deal worth $150 million.

We had heard for over two months that the Jays had interest in some of the top free agent outfielders. Then came reports saying Springer was choosing between Toronto and the Mets.

Things between Springer and the Jays heated up this week, culminating in Tuesday’s deal.

According to Mark Feinsand, the Jays outbid the Mets by $25-$30 million.

Springer is a career .270 hitter with an .852 career OPS and finished in the top ten of AL MVP voting in 2019. He also has three All-Star appearances in his career. The 31-year-old was named World Series MVP while with Houston in 2017.

Toronto was looking to beef up an up-and-coming roster, which features the likes of Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Teoscar Hernandez.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus