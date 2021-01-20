George Springer gets $150 million deal from Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have landed one of the biggest free agents of the offseason

The Jays and George Springer have agreed to a six-year deal worth $150 million.

We had heard for over two months that the Jays had interest in some of the top free agent outfielders. Then came reports saying Springer was choosing between Toronto and the Mets.

Things between Springer and the Jays heated up this week, culminating in Tuesday’s deal.

According to Mark Feinsand, the Jays outbid the Mets by $25-$30 million.

Per source, the Mets’ top offer to George Springer came in around six years, $120-125 million. The Blue Jays took it to the next level and get their man at six years, $150 million. Huge acquisition for Toronto. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 20, 2021

Springer is a career .270 hitter with an .852 career OPS and finished in the top ten of AL MVP voting in 2019. He also has three All-Star appearances in his career. The 31-year-old was named World Series MVP while with Houston in 2017.

Toronto was looking to beef up an up-and-coming roster, which features the likes of Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Teoscar Hernandez.