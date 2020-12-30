Report: George Springer choosing between these two teams

Free agent outfielder George Springer appears to be down to two choices as he mulls his free agent options.

According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are the two teams competing to sign Springer. The free agent outfielder is expected to sign in January, and expects to receive well over $100 million on a long-term contract.

Springer has attracted significant interest as the best outfielder on the market. The veteran is a career .270 hitter, and finished in the top ten of AL MVP voting in 2019. He also has three All-Star appearances in his career.

There’s some thinking that one of these two teams has established itself as the favorite for Springer, but it’s clear no decision has been made yet.