Mets are now favorites for George Springer?

The New York Mets just reeled in free agent catcher James McCann, but their offseason may still be far from finished.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Saturday that the Mets are seen as a favorite for former World Series MVP George Springer. Heyman notes that the Mets got McCann on a solid deal (four years, $40 million) instead of spending much bigger for fellow catcher JT Realmuto. That will supposedly bode well for them to continue their pursuit of Springer.

The three-time All-Star outfielder Springer hit .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in 51 games for the Houston Astros during the shortened 2020 season. He can toggle between the center and right field positions and would be an upgrade for the Mets over Brandon Nimmo and/or Michael Conforto.

The Mets were previously linked to Springer and another top free agent star. Under new owner Steve Cohen, they definitely appear to be going for it all.