Gerrit Cole has funny exchange with reporter over 95 mph changeup

Gerrit Cole had a funny exchange with a reporter after his start on Wednesday night.

Cole pitched eight innings allowing just four hits and two runs in his New York Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Cole has been taking heat as one of the faces of the foreign substances issue in baseball. But he still had a strong start against Toronto.

His final pitch drew some questions though for an oddity. His last pitch — a changeup that Bo Bichette grounded out on in the eighth — was measured by 95 mph (or 94 mph in some places).

Cole was asked about throwing a changeup that was faster than many pitchers’ fastballs. He got a kick out of the reporter asking how his changeup was so fast.

“Was that a 95 MPH changeup?” “Ya” – Gerrit Cole “How?” – @lindseyadler LOL pic.twitter.com/L2wmc7xFIp — Dan Rourke (@DanAlanRourke) June 17, 2021

Cole also answered a question about not being able to use foreign substances while pitching. His response went viral due to the emotion he showed in his response. Keep in mind that this is how Cole’s voice regularly sounds, so he wasn’t nearly in tears as the tweet suggests.