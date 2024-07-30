Gerrit Cole scratched from start for strange reason

Gerrit Cole was scheduled to pitch for the New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night, but the right-hander has been scratched for a somewhat unusual reason.

The Yankees announced roughly three hours prior to Tuesday’s game that Cole will not pitch due to “general body fatigue.” Right-hander Will Warren will make his MLB debut in Cole’s place.

Gerrit Cole has been scratched from tonight's game due to general body fatigue. Will Warren will start. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 30, 2024

Any ailment with Cole is obviously a huge concern for Yankees fans. The 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner missed nearly three months at the start of the season due to elbow inflammation. He did not make his debut until June 19, and he has been inconsistent at best across seven starts.

Cole is 3-2 on the season with a 5.40 ERA. He allowed 8 hits and 6 earned runs over 5 2/3 innings in a 12-3 loss to the New York Mets in his last outing, which was last Wednesday.

The Yankees are in a tight race in the loaded AL East, so they cannot afford to lose Cole. They entered Tuesday with a record of 63-45 and a half-game behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles.