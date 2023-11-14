Giancarlo Stanton’s agent responds to Brian Cashman’s comments

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made some blunt remarks about Giancarlo Stanton recently, and the slugger’s agent has issued a stern response.

Cashman was speaking with the media at MLB’s General Manager Meetings last week when he was asked some questions about Stanton’s disappointing 2023 season. Cashman noted that Stanton is “injury-prone” and said the Yankees need to get the 34-year-old “up and running again.” The GM then said the Yankees expect Stanton to get hurt but just hope to limit the time they are without him.

“We try to limit the time he’s down. But I’m not gonna tell you he’s gonna play every game next year because he’s not,” Cashman said. “He’s going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game. But I know that when he’s right and healthy — other than this past year — the guy’s a great hitter and has been for a long time.”

Stanton’s agent, Joel Wolfe, did not appreciate Cashman’s assessment of the situation. Wolfe issued a harshly worded statement to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Tuesday.

Giancarlo Stanton’s agent, Joel Wolfe, responds below to Yankees GM Brian Cashman saying of Stanton, “He’s going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game.” pic.twitter.com/gZHlqy4cfY — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 14, 2023

“I read the context of the entire interview. I think it’s a good reminder for all free agents considering signing in New York both foreign and domestic that to play for that team you’ve got to be made of Teflon, both mentally and physically because you can never let your guard down even in the offseason,” Wolfe said.

Most players know they need to have thick skin to play in a market like New York. What is significant in this case is that Wolfe is warning free agents that they need to be wary of both internal and external criticism.

Of course, Cashman is not wrong. Stanton was limited to 101 games this year due to various lower-body issues. He has not played in more than 139 games in a season since his first year with the Yankees in 2018. In addition to missing much of the 2023 season, Stanton only batted .191 with 24 home runs, 60 RBI and a .695 OPS when he did play.

Stanton had some forgettable baserunning moments last season where it looked like he was afraid to risk getting injured. Cashman and the Yankees are probably frustrated about that and Stanton’s lack of production.