Giancarlo Stanton facing another extended injury absence

Giancarlo Stanton will once again lose a significant chunk of a season to injury.

The New York Yankees slugger was placed on the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain, and reports suggest that it is a serious one. According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Stanton has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain, and is expected to miss four to six weeks of action as a result.

In other words, Stanton could be sidelined until late May or even early June with his latest injury. That is certainly a blow to the Yankees, who lean on him both for his power and for his presence in the lineup making it tougher for opponents to pitch around the likes of Aaron Judge. Few can hit a baseball harder than he can, as we have seen when he is fully healthy.

The 33-year-old Stanton had been off to a good start to the season, hitting .269 with four home runs in 13 games so far in 2023. The injury means he will once again not come close to playing 162 games, which has become a trend for him in recent seasons.