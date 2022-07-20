 Skip to main content
Photo of Giancarlo Stanton’s All-Star Game home run goes viral

July 20, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Giancarlo Stanton in warmups

Oct 7, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) looks on during pre game batting practice before game three of the 2019 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton shook off his poor MLB All-Star Game track record with one big swing on Tuesday night, and an incredible photo from the game made it look like the baseball he launched into orbit was made of foam.

With the American League down 2-0 in the fourth, Stanton took Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin deep for a monstrous 2-run home run to tie the game. The New York Yankees star literally crushed the ball, sending it 457 feet. Here’s a remarkable still shot of the moment Stanton made contact:

There are few people in baseball who can hit a ball harder than Stanton, and that photo is a perfect illustration of his power. You can see a video of the homer here.

The AL won 3-2, and Stanton was named All-Star Game MVP. He had gone 0-for-6 combined in his previous four All-Star Games. Stanton had a great reaction after the win when asked about his big night.

