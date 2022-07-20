Photo of Giancarlo Stanton’s All-Star Game home run goes viral

Giancarlo Stanton shook off his poor MLB All-Star Game track record with one big swing on Tuesday night, and an incredible photo from the game made it look like the baseball he launched into orbit was made of foam.

With the American League down 2-0 in the fourth, Stanton took Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin deep for a monstrous 2-run home run to tie the game. The New York Yankees star literally crushed the ball, sending it 457 feet. Here’s a remarkable still shot of the moment Stanton made contact:

Giancarlo injured this baseball pic.twitter.com/L5tfI5a7Um — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 20, 2022

There are few people in baseball who can hit a ball harder than Stanton, and that photo is a perfect illustration of his power. You can see a video of the homer here.

The AL won 3-2, and Stanton was named All-Star Game MVP. He had gone 0-for-6 combined in his previous four All-Star Games. Stanton had a great reaction after the win when asked about his big night.