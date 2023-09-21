Giants announcer Duane Kuiper caught on hot mic saying he needs to pee

San Francisco Giants announcer Duane Kuiper pulled a Borat during Wednesday’s game.

Kuiper was on the job for San Francisco’s divisional showdown against the Arizona Diamondbacks when he had an unfortunate moment on the air. The longtime Giants play-by-play guy thought that he had wrapped up his call after the final out in the top of the eighth inning. However, the mic was still on, and television viewers could clearly hear Kuiper saying, “I gotta pee.”

Take a listen below.

Duane Kuiper: "We'll continue this conversation when we get back. D-Backs are coming up…I gotta pee." pic.twitter.com/ZA7bLp3NQ9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 20, 2023

The 73-year-old Kuiper probably deserves some slack here. After playing for the Giants back in the ’80s, he has been the TV play-by-play man for them for over three decades, so he has definitely paid his dues. Mother Nature’s call was perfectly understandable too given the late stage of Wednesday’s contest. Let he who has never had to take a bathroom break after sitting through over seven innings of professional baseball cast the first stone.

The Wild Card-hunting Giants would go on to lose the game 7-1, so there were a lot bigger concerns for them than Kuiper needing to use the john. Plus, at least Kuiper’s on-air oopsie was not nearly as bad as the one his younger brother, also an MLB commentator, had earlier this season.