NBC Sports makes decision on A’s announcer Glen Kuiper

NBC Sports California has made a decision on Glen Kuiper.

The network has fired Kuiper from his role as the play-by-play for the Oakland A’s.

“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately,” NBC Sports California said. “We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years.”

Kuiper has not broadcast any games since being placed on suspension after an error made during the May 5 telecast before an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

Kuiper was excitedly recapping the day he and color commentator Dallas Braden had prior to the game, which included a visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. While recapping the day, Kuiper accidentally used the N-word in place of “Negro.”

Kuiper was placed on suspension. Just over two weeks later, he has officially been fired.

The 60-year-old had apologized later in the game after his error received attention.

A different clip showed that Kuiper stumbled over the word in a 2020 broadcast as well.

I knew I wasn’t trippin but this was from the 2020 season https://t.co/2bQRwrvKgp pic.twitter.com/m3yE8ikav2 — Nai (@_Nai_Roy) May 6, 2023

Both ESPN and The Athletic said that the “decision was based on a variety of factors, including information uncovered in the internal review.”

Kuiper had served as the A’s TV announcer for 17 seasons.