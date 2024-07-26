Report: Giants open to trading former Cy Young winner

The San Francisco Giants appear ready to give up on contending in 2024, and it could see them put a fairly big name on the trade market.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is receiving trade interest and the Giants appear willing to listen to offers, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. Interest in Snell is said to be “significant,” as the left-hander has begun to show flashes of the form that won NL Cy Young honors in 2023.

The Giants could use some financial relief, though trading Snell would not provide much. Snell’s contract is structured in such a way that trading him would only save the Giants about $5 million against the competitive balance tax, and they would need to clear closer to $16 million to get under the tax threshold. However, Snell has an opt-out that he can use after this season that he presumably will exercise, giving the Giants non-financial incentive to move him now and get something for him.

Snell signed with the Giants late, as his free agent market did not develop as he hoped it would. His season has been beset by injuries, and it has not been a perfect marriage so far. He has looked much more like himself since returning from his most recent injury, however, and has allowed just two runs and six hits in his last 18 innings of work.