Giants player’s photo showed major uniform issue

It was perhaps only a matter of time before MLB’s much-derided uniforms led to an awkward moment, and that has already happened for one San Francisco Giants player.

Giants reserve infielder Casey Schmitt went viral for one of his official team photos, which spread on social media Thursday. Schmitt opted against wearing a cup for the team photoshoot, and that proved to be a big mistake.

The new Nike/Fanatics MLB uniforms are so thin this year … It's nuts. #CaseySchmitt pic.twitter.com/JhS6DaqcDT — Chicago Vince (@ChicagoVince) February 22, 2024

It had become clear in recent days that the new uniform pants that are to be used across MLB are virtually transparent. Beyond simply looking terrible, it was inevitable that an issue like this might arise sooner rather than later.

Players have complained about other issues with the uniforms, and fans and players alike have also criticized how cheap they look. The message to players, unless changes are made, should probably be to wear a cup unless they want to risk a very awkward visual. Schmitt found that out the hard way.