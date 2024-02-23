 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 23, 2024

Giants player’s photo showed major uniform issue

February 23, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
A San Francisco Giants cap on top of a glove

Sep 15, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a San Francisco Giants cap and glove during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It was perhaps only a matter of time before MLB’s much-derided uniforms led to an awkward moment, and that has already happened for one San Francisco Giants player.

Giants reserve infielder Casey Schmitt went viral for one of his official team photos, which spread on social media Thursday. Schmitt opted against wearing a cup for the team photoshoot, and that proved to be a big mistake.

It had become clear in recent days that the new uniform pants that are to be used across MLB are virtually transparent. Beyond simply looking terrible, it was inevitable that an issue like this might arise sooner rather than later.

Players have complained about other issues with the uniforms, and fans and players alike have also criticized how cheap they look. The message to players, unless changes are made, should probably be to wear a cup unless they want to risk a very awkward visual. Schmitt found that out the hard way.

Article Tags

Casey Schmittuniforms
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus