Giants launch ‘Fan Cutout Program’ for season ticketholders

The San Francisco Giants are taking a unique approach to filling their seats in 2020.

The Giants confirmed in a letter to season ticketholders on Thursday that games at Oracle Park will be played without fans this season, according to ESPN. However, they’re granting fans an opportunity to attend in spirit — by sending in an image to be printed onto a cardboard cutout and placed in the stands.

The plan, which the team is calling the “Giants Fan Cutout Program,” will see the cutouts placed as close to the individual’s season ticket as possible. Fans who do not have season tickets will also be allowed to participate in the program for a $99 fee.

Prepare to see a lot of teams get creative with ideas like this. We’ve seen it overseas, and it’s only a matter of time before we see it here as well.

While the Giants have already ruled out the possibility, some teams are already eyeing up ways they could play with at least some fans in attendance in 2020.