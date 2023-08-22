Giants bring in former All-Star infielder

The San Francisco Giants are giving it the old college try as they look to stay afloat in the NL Wild Card race.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported Tuesday that the Giants have signed infielder Paul DeJong to a major-league deal. DeJong will be joining the team on Wednesday, Nightengale adds.

The 30-year-old DeJong was an All-Star in 2019 and gained multiple years of playoff experience with the St. Louis Cardinals. But DeJong was an abject disaster upon being acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline this year. He hit a horrifying .068 (3-for-44) as a Jay and was designated for assignment by the team just 18 days after his arrival.

San Francisco is clinging for dear life to the third and final NL Wild Card spot at 65-60 (just 0.5 games ahead of Arizona). DeJong might need some time to work through his batting slump. But he could eventually prove to be a worthwhile piece as a defensive specialist or situational hitter for the Giants, who continue to throw darts at potential roster upgrades.