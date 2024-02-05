Giants reportedly have interest in signing former World Series MVP

The San Francisco Giants may be moving toward a deal with a former World Series MVP.

The Giants are in talks with designated hitter Jorge Soler, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The Giants are looking to add more power to their lineup, and Soler, a prodigious home run hitter, would certainly qualify as a fit based on that.

I’m hearing the Giants are in talks with Jorge Soler – he makes a lot of sense for them given their lack of power. Given the remaining free agents, this is one I think they need to get done to have more pop in the middle of the lineup. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 5, 2024

Soler remains on the market despite the fact that he is coming off an All-Star season with the Miami Marlins. He hit 36 home runs for the Marlins last season, marking the second time in his career he hit 30 in a season. He is also a two-time World Series champion, and won series MVP honors in 2021 when he homered three times in six games for the victorious Atlanta Braves.

Soler actually had a $13 million option with the Marlins, but he turned it down to test the open market. It is possible he still might be looking for that much money, but the relative lack of interest he has received this offseason may mean he is not going to get it.