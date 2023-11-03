Top Marlins slugger opting out of his contract

The Miami Marlins may have to enter the 2024 campaign without their top home-run hitter.

Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported Thursday that the Marlins have been informed slugger Jorge Soler will be opting out of the final year of his contract in 2024. That sets Soler up to become a free agent this winter.

It is a smart business move for Soler, who had a terrific 2023 season. The 31-year-old led Miami in both homers (36) and slugging percentage (.512) this season. He was a consistent source of power at the DH position and also saw some time in the outfield as the Marlins earned a playoff berth in the NL. For his efforts, Soler was named an All-Star for the first time of his career and has been selected as a finalist for a Silver Slugger Award too.

Soler has set himself up for a very nice payday on the open market. Unfortunately though, Soler has bigger concerns right now as news just broke this week that he is facing a lawsuit related to the 2021 World Series.