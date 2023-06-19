 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 18, 2023

Giants pitcher Logan Webb calls out booing Dodgers fans

June 18, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Logan Webb ready to pitch

Oct 14, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game five of the 2021 NLDS at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Webb had no sympathy for the boobirds on Sunday afternoon.

Webb and the San Francisco Giants completed a rare three-game road sweep of the rival Los Angeles Dodgers with a 7-3 victory Sunday. The right-hander Webb got the start for San Francisco and went seven strong innings, allowing just two earned runs on eight scattered hits with five strikeouts.

Angry Dodgers fans created a toxic atmosphere during the contest though. They booed Giants infielder Casey Schmitt, apparently for taking too much time to come out of the game after getting injured on a hit-by-pitch.

The fans also booed another during injury delay when Giants reliever Scott Alexander exited after apparently hurting his hamstring covering first base in the ninth inning.

Giants beat writer Danny Emerman of KNBR shared video of some of the booing at Dodger Stadium.

After the game, Webb called out the Dodgers fans for their behavior.

“Yeah, I’m not too happy about that, to be honest,” he said, per Emerman.

The boos came amid the Dodgers getting thoroughly humiliated at home by their biggest rivals all weekend. They were dismantled 15-0 by the Giants on Saturday, and blew a 4-0 lead in the seventh inning Friday to lose in extras 7-5. All in all, that was good for a -21 run differential for the Dodgers … just this weekend alone.

Dodgers fans aren’t used to these kinds of struggles. The team won a club-record 111 games last season and didn’t lose their 33rd game of the season until the end of July. Now the Dodgers are 39-33, which has them third in the NL West (behind both the Giants and the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks). The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya notes that the Dodgers haven’t been in third place this late into the season since 2018.

Still though, there is no excuse for fans reacting that way to an opponent’s injuries. This isn’t the first time either that the Dodgers fanbase has been accused of breaking an unwritten rule.

Article Tags

Dodgers FansLogan Webb
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus