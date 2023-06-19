Giants pitcher Logan Webb calls out booing Dodgers fans

Logan Webb had no sympathy for the boobirds on Sunday afternoon.

Webb and the San Francisco Giants completed a rare three-game road sweep of the rival Los Angeles Dodgers with a 7-3 victory Sunday. The right-hander Webb got the start for San Francisco and went seven strong innings, allowing just two earned runs on eight scattered hits with five strikeouts.

Angry Dodgers fans created a toxic atmosphere during the contest though. They booed Giants infielder Casey Schmitt, apparently for taking too much time to come out of the game after getting injured on a hit-by-pitch.

Casey Schmitt exited the game shortly after getting plunked in the right arm pic.twitter.com/7mYyqaJ5Cx — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 18, 2023

The fans also booed another during injury delay when Giants reliever Scott Alexander exited after apparently hurting his hamstring covering first base in the ninth inning.

Scott Alexander left the game after this play pic.twitter.com/YVxjlKhgjA — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 18, 2023

Giants beat writer Danny Emerman of KNBR shared video of some of the booing at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodger Stadium crowd has been very restless this weekend, understandably so given how their team has performed. They booed Casey Schmitt for taking too long after getting injured on HBP earlier and now booed a pitching change for injury delay (Scott Alexander) pic.twitter.com/yWETQ5YzxT — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) June 18, 2023

After the game, Webb called out the Dodgers fans for their behavior.

“Yeah, I’m not too happy about that, to be honest,” he said, per Emerman.

The boos came amid the Dodgers getting thoroughly humiliated at home by their biggest rivals all weekend. They were dismantled 15-0 by the Giants on Saturday, and blew a 4-0 lead in the seventh inning Friday to lose in extras 7-5. All in all, that was good for a -21 run differential for the Dodgers … just this weekend alone.

Dodgers fans aren’t used to these kinds of struggles. The team won a club-record 111 games last season and didn’t lose their 33rd game of the season until the end of July. Now the Dodgers are 39-33, which has them third in the NL West (behind both the Giants and the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks). The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya notes that the Dodgers haven’t been in third place this late into the season since 2018.

Still though, there is no excuse for fans reacting that way to an opponent’s injuries. This isn’t the first time either that the Dodgers fanbase has been accused of breaking an unwritten rule.