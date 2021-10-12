 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, October 12, 2021

Dodgers fans being crushed for gesture during Game 3

October 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers fans seemingly broke one of the cardinal rules of baseball during the team’s Game 3 loss on Monday night.

The Dodgers lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to San Francisco, with the lone run coming on an Evan Longoria home run in the top of the fifth inning. It seems something happened just moments before that home run, however. Mere moments before Longoria’s fateful swing, the wave took hold around Dodger Stadium.

Come on, folks. If you’re going to insist on doing the wave, never do it while the opposing team is hitting. This is some pretty basic stuff here.

Dodger fans are frequently mocked for their supposed habit of arriving late and leaving early, though anyone who has dealt with L.A. traffic can probably forgive those transgressions. This one, though? You just have to be better than that.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus