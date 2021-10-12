Dodgers fans being crushed for gesture during Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers fans seemingly broke one of the cardinal rules of baseball during the team’s Game 3 loss on Monday night.

The Dodgers lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to San Francisco, with the lone run coming on an Evan Longoria home run in the top of the fifth inning. It seems something happened just moments before that home run, however. Mere moments before Longoria’s fateful swing, the wave took hold around Dodger Stadium.

I’m at the @Dodgers game. I hear confusing cheers. I look around and discover fans are doing the wave. All around the stadium. With a 0-0 score in the 5th inning of a playoff game. I think to myself “That seems… injudicious.” Giants immediately hit a home run. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Brendan Hunt (@brendanhunting) October 12, 2021

Dodgers fans started doing the wave seconds before Evan Longoria's home run. Really. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 12, 2021

Come on, folks. If you’re going to insist on doing the wave, never do it while the opposing team is hitting. This is some pretty basic stuff here.

Dodger fans are frequently mocked for their supposed habit of arriving late and leaving early, though anyone who has dealt with L.A. traffic can probably forgive those transgressions. This one, though? You just have to be better than that.