Giants address embarrassing merchandise gaffe at Oracle Park

San Francisco Giants fans probably felt like they were getting Punk’d with a merch stand that they encountered over the weekend.

A viral photo from Oracle Park on Saturday caused many to do a double-take. The photo showed a stand inside Oracle, the Giants’ home park, that was selling Los Angeles Dodgers gear exclusively. Check out the photo here.

The Dodgers, the Giants’ most hated rivals, were in town for a three-game weekend series. The viral photo showed fans in Dodgers gear lining up to buy merchandise from the stand, but all Giants fans were surely appalled.

The Giants addressed the gaffe on Sunday via their team spokesperson. The spokesperson said that it was the result of “a mix-up with a third-party vendor.” Additionally, the spokesperson stressed that the Giants are assuring no rival merchandise will be sold in Oracle Park again.

The vendor in the viral photo is subcontractor of Bon Appetit, the Giants’ official concessionaire, the team added. You can read more about how exactly the screw-up happened in an article by The Mercury News.

The Dodgers, who officially clinched the NL West division earlier in the week, came into town and swept the Giants in their three-game set. That only added insult to injury for a fanbase that has suffered greatly at the hands of the Dodgers in recent years.