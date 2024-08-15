Giants announcers go off on umpires over controversial replay decision

The San Francisco Giants’ broadcast on Thursday did not hold back when it came to their opinion of a controversial replay decision in the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

In the fourth inning of Thursday’s game, the Giants attempted a force play at second on a ground ball. Infielder Casey Schmitt dropped the throw, however, leading to Atlanta’s Michael Harris II being ruled safe at second. The Giants felt that Schmitt dropped the ball on the transfer and challenged, with the video seemingly in their favor.

After a lengthy video review, however, the call on the field stood, and Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow could not believe it.

"That's unbelievably bad." "That's a terrible call." "Marvin Hudson and Adrian Johnson crews, wake up. Brutal." Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper were less than enthused about the results of a replay review. pic.twitter.com/0AapsPRuge — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 15, 2024

“That’s unbelievably bad,” Krukow said. “Marvin Hudson and Adrian Johnson crews, wake up. Brutal.”

It’s easy to see why the Giants were angry. This is likely a case where the review center would have stuck to the call on the field no matter what, but one can certainly see why the Giants thought they had enough evidence to get it overturned.

Kuiper and Krukow are beloved by Giants fans because they will say what they think — or echo someone else who says it a bit more bluntly. Fortunately for them, the call did not cost the Giants any runs or the lead.