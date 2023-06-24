Video: Giants fan captured by TV mics complaining about ‘bulls—‘ call

A San Francisco Giants fan was caught on a hot mic complaining about what he deemed a bulls–t call by an umpire on Saturday.

Joc Pederson was batting against Merrill Kelly with a runner on first and nobody out in the bottom of the fifth inning with his Giants leading the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3. Kelly threw a 2-1 pitch that was a few inches outside. Home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski called the pitch a strike, which prompted the reaction from the fan.

“That’s bulls—!” the fan could be heard yelling.

The Giants’ TV announcers heard the fan’s complaint and had a funny reaction.

“I kind of agree with them,” Duane Kiper said.

“I can’t argue with them,” added Mike Krukow.

That was pretty great.

You can watch video of the sequence here:

Perhaps some justice was served as Pederson delivered an RBI triple on the following pitch to make it 6-3. And yes, that was a B.S. call.