Giants rookie Jung Hoo Lee gets beer shower after first career home run

Jung Hoo Lee got his first taste of American tradition after hitting his first career home run.

Lee hit a solo home run in the 8th inning of his San Francisco Giants’ 9-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Jung Hoo Lee hit his first Major League HR and his dad was there to witness it! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/oxAd3WCJ1A — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2024

Lee was signed by the Giants as a free agent out of South Korea this offseason. He has been batting leadoff and playing center field, and he’s off to a solid start. He’s also seemingly fitting in well with his teammates.

Giants players put Lee in a laundry cart and rolled him into the showers after the game to experience a beer bath. Lee seemed to love it. Take a look:

Lee is going to fit in just fine in America.

The 25-year-old Lee was born in Japan but is Korean and played professionally in the KBO League. Lee was the 2022 KBO MVP and won Rookie of the Year in 2017.