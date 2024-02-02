 Skip to main content
Giants trade former All-Star pitcher to rival team

February 2, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A San Francisco Giants cap on top of a glove

Sep 15, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a San Francisco Giants cap and glove during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants are sending a veteran pitcher packing (though not very far).

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Giants have traded righty Ross Stripling to the crosstown rival Oakland Athletics. San Francisco is getting back minor-league outfielder and shortstop Jonah Cox in return.

Stripling, 34, was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2018. He maintained a good level of productivity in recent years too, going 10-4 with a 3.01 ERA and 111 strikeouts for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022. Stripling was not particularly effective for the Giants last season though at 0-5 with a 5.36 ERA over 22 total appearances.

In Cox, 22, the Giants get a versatile player who hit a strong .287 last season in the minors after being chosen in the 2023 MLB Draft. As for the Athletics, they get Stripling in the last year of his contract (at $12.5 million) and can use him as a reliever or as a starter (to go along with the other ex-Giants pitcher that Oakland just acquired last week too).

Oakland A'sRoss StriplingSan Francisco Giants
