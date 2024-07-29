Gleyber Torres not happy about possible move to 3B

Gleyber Torres has finally started to pick things up at the plate recently, but New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone could soon ask the infielder to make a significant change. And Torres does not sound pleased about it.

The Yankees made a trade over the weekend to acquire Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins. Chisholm can play the outfield and infield, but most of his infield experience is at second base. Torres currently plays second for the Yankees, and Boone recently spoke with the veteran about potentially moving to third.

Torres said after New York’s 8-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday that “everything is on the table.” He admitted, however, that he does not want to change positions.

“I don’t like it,” Torres said. “I’m a second baseman. I play second.”

Gleyber Torres said he had a conversation with Aaron Boone about 3B and "everything is on the table." Asked how he felt about playing 3B in the minors, he said: "I don't like it." https://t.co/oGNreiBoza — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 29, 2024

Chisholm started in center field in his Yankees debut on Sunday. He has never played third base in his career, but Boone praised Chisholm for his “defensive versatility” and indicated that the 26-year-old is open to playing anywhere.

Torres hasn’t played third base since he was in the minors in 2018.

Boone already made a big move with Torres last month when Torres was struggling at the plate. The slugger has bounced back over the last several weeks and is hitting well over .300 in the month of July. Boone may decide that giving Chisholm a shot at third base is a better option than messing with Torres’ psyche, especially since Torres seems to have figured things out with his bat.