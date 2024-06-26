 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 26, 2024

Aaron Boone takes big step with struggling Yankees infielder

June 26, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Aaron Boone glares ahead

May 6, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA;New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays ]during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is taking a big step regarding the status of one of his struggling players.

Boone confirmed Wednesday that second baseman Gleyber Torres will be benched, likely for a few days, as he continues to struggle at the plate. Torres’ issues were compounded on Tuesday when he was criticized for failing to run hard on the final out of the eighth inning against the New York Mets.

After the game, Torres blamed the lack of hustle on groin tightness, but Boone downplayed that explanation a day later. The manager also suggested that the play factored into the decision to bench Torres.

Many Yankee fans would likely argue that this move was overdue. Torres is hitting just .215 with seven home runs on the season and is carrying a .294 OBP. It is easily his worst season, and it comes as a big surprise after he hit .273 with 25 home runs in 2023.

Torres was reportedly a major trade target for at least one team last season. That value is gone now, especially since he will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Article Tags

Aaron BooneGleyber TorresNew York Yankees
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus