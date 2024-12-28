Gleyber Torres claims Yankees never made him contract offer

Gleyber Torres has signed with the Detroit Tigers in free agency, and he says his former team did not make an effort to keep him.

Torres played for the New York Yankees from 2018-2024 and made the All-Star team in his first two seasons. In 2024, he batted .257 with a .709 OPS over 154 games for the Bronx Bombers. He had a down season compared to what he did the previous two years, and the infielder says the Yankees did not show interest in re-signing him.

Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch shared a quote to X Saturday attributed to Torres about how things unfolded in his free agency.

“After the World Series, I got a lot of phone calls from other teams and just focused to get an opportunity in another place. I feel like I have to play where somebody wants to give the best for me, and I just want to be available to do the best for the team. I’ve got great friends there, great communication with the entire organization. I feel proud of myself for being with the Yankees for seven years, but now I’m with Detroit and just really happy they gave me the opportunity to play next year,” Torres said, according to Hoch.

“I think they have other priorities and I’m not on the list. I’m good.”

Torres mostly played second base for the Yankees, though he also played shortstop for them during his career. The Yankees are projected to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base and play Oswaldo Cabrera (or someone else) at third base, so Torres didn’t figure into their plans for 2025 or beyond.

Torres seems optimistic about his future with the Tigers.

“Grateful for the opportunities. New beginnings ahead, Stepping into a new era with excitement and purpose. Let’s Go Tigers,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram Saturday.

The Tigers surprised in 2024 by going 86-76, which was good enough for them to make the playoffs and win a series. They’re trying to improve in 2025, which explains their addition of Torres.