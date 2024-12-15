Guardians star reacts to trade of Andres Gimenez

The Cleveland Guardians gave up a key player in a surprise trade this week, and Jose Ramirez seemed to make it known that he is not happy about the move.

The Guardians on Tuesday traded veteran second baseman Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays. Cleveland used the return in the deal to land starting pitcher Luis Ortiz, who was 7-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 37 appearances (15 starts) with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season.

Ortiz is projected to be part of the Guardians’ starting rotation, which could fill a major need for them. Despite that, Ramirez was not impressed with the trade. The slugger reacted on Instagram with a series of face palm emojis.

Jose Ramirez reacts to the Andres Gimenez trade pic.twitter.com/viYXnTj4YD — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 14, 2024

Gimenez, 26, is a three-time Gold Glove Award winner. He was an AL All-Star for Cleveland in 2022 season and signed a 7-year, $106.5 million extension after that. Gimenez hit .252 with 9 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases in 152 games last season.

The Guardians are coming off an AL Central pennant win. The 32-year-old Ramirez has been with Cleveland his entire career, so he undoubtedly only wants to see moves that improve the team in the short term. He clearly did not want to see Gimenez go, even if the Guardians believe the addition of Ortiz will be a net positive for them.