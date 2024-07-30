 Skip to main content
Guardians make trade for All-Star pitcher

July 30, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Alex Cobb throwing a pitch

Jul 25, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb (38) throws to first base during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians are pushing their chips to the center of the table.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Tuesday that the Guardians are acquiring righty pitcher Alex Cobb from the San Francisco Giants. Zack Meisel of The Athletic says Cleveland will be sending San Francisco lefty pitching prospect Jacob Bresnahan as well as a player to be named later in exchange for Cobb.

Cobb is 36 years old now and has not pitched all season due to offseason hip surgery. But he is nearing a return to action after completing a handful of rehab starts in recent weeks. Cobb was an All-Star when he last pitched in 2023, going 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA and 131 strikeouts over 28 total starts.

The Guardians are the best team in the AL right now with a record of 64-42. Having traded for a notable outfield talent earlier this week too, Cleveland is clearly all-in on a World Series bid, which would be their first since the 2016 MLB season.

