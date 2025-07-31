Blue Jays land former Cy Young winner in trade

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a big addition to their pitching staff as they look to cling to their lead in the AL East.

The Blue Jays have agreed to a deal to acquire Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians, according to multiple reports. Cleveland will receive pitching prospect Khal Stephen in the trade, which is pending a physical.

Bieber is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and has not pitched since April 2024. The right-hander made his latest rehab start for Double-A Akron against the Erie Seawolves on Tuesday and looked solid. Bieber allowed three hits and struck out seven across four innings.

Bieber, 30, has been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball when healthy. He was named an All-Star in 2019 and 2021 and won the AL Cy Young Award in 2020, when he went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA in a pandemic-shortened season.

The Blue Jays entered Thursday with a record of 64-46 and a four-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East. They were in need of another starting pitcher, and Bieber offers tremendous upside if he can remain healthy.