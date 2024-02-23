Yankees owner hints at potential additions ahead of Opening Day

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner left the door open to potential additions — perhaps even big ones — ahead of Opening Day.

Steinbrenner spoke to the media Thursday and said he was open to any move proposed by GM Brian Cashman that would improve the team. While he refused to comment on any specific free agents, he did say the Yankees were still looking to improve, even though the team is over the luxury tax.

“I’m just going to continue to tell you that we continue to look at a lot of different options,” Steinbrenner said, via Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. “Given where we are payroll-wise, any addition to the club is going to be a costly one. I’m still willing to consider anything that Cash and his team bring my way. I’ll leave it at that. We are not done trying to improve this team.”

Steinbrenner only added to the speculation by admitting that the depth of the team’s starting rotation is “somewhat concerning.”

These comments are noteworthy as long as the likes of Blake Snell remain on the market. The Yankees have been linked to Snell for the bulk of the offseason, but have not been willing to give the reigning NL Cy Young winner the type of long-term contract he is looking for. Recent reports have suggested that the Yankees could still consider Snell if he is willing to accept a short-term deal.

If the Yankees do make another move, starting pitching seems to be the most likely issue they’d like to address. Marcus Stroman was the team’s big offseason acquisition in that department, but after aiming higher earlier in the offseason, they may still be intrigued at the possibility of landing an ace-level pitcher.